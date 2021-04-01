Thursday, April 1, 2021 – The ODM leader is poised to make his fifth stab at the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

This is after he officially declared his candidature for the presidency come 2022.

According to sources, Raila handed in his application for the ODM presidential ticket to the ODM’s National Election Board (NEB).

He will battle it out for the party ticket with his two deputies, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, who have already applied for the ODM ticket.

This ends speculation over Raila’s plan for the 2022 elections.

He was on the ballot in the 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017 elections.

The move now spells doom for his competitors from other parties, among them Deputy President Wiliam Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi among others because the die is now cast and they will have to face Raila for the presidency come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related