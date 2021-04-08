Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and Lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir are reportedly in panic mode after the private company that imported the controversial Sputnik V vaccine now wants to re-export the Russian Covid-19 vaccine after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta banned it.

In a statement last Friday, Uhuru, through the Ministry of Health, banned the importation, distribution, and administration of Sputnik V among other Covid-19 vaccines by private enterprises.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) deputy director Dominic Kariuki told the Senate’s Standing Committee on Health that the private firm has since written to them seeking to re-export the Sputnik V vaccine even after administering the same to Ruto, Ahmednasir, and Kipkorir among 524 others.

“The company is now in the process of officially applying. The letter of intent has already been given to PPB,” said Kariuki.

He noted that there is normally a procedure of re-exportation of medicine which the firm is adhering to.

However, Kariuki did not name the company or state the amount it had imported but promised to submit to the Senate committee a copy of the letter the PPB received from the company.

However, Health CAS Rashid Aman moved to assure the DP and the rest who received the first dose of Sputnik V, saying they will get the second dose after three weeks to complete the vaccination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related