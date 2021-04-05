Monday, April 5, 2021 – Detectives are piecing together information that might help to unravel the murder of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, Dan Omollo, which was allegedly committed by his wife Violet Asele.

It has now emerged that the 37-year-old soldier was suspicious about a studio that his estranged wife, who is a musician, had opened in Roysambu along Thika Road.

He suspected that another man – probably a sponsor – was footing the bills.

Omollo is said to have traveled from his Gilgil base in Nakuru to Nairobi over Easter to find the truth.

While at their home in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County, he confronted his wife wanting to know who had sponsored her to open the music studio, leading to a fight in the middle of the night that turned deadly.

DCI detectives revealed that the soldier was bitten to death by his wife and stabbed several times.

A close friend of the deceased soldier revealed on her Facebook page that Omollo’s wife, aged 27, was cheating on him with a mzungu sponsor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related