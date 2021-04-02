Friday, April 2, 2021 – Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has left Netizens stunned after she displayed opulence while celebrating her birthday.

Sandra is well known in the social circles for flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle that leaves some Kenyans doubting their existence.

Just like her father, Sonko, Sandra loves publicity and that’s why she ensured that her birthday must be a big deal.

The happy-go-lucky rich kid rocked a flashy birthday gown that made her resemble a princess while celebrating the special day that she was born.

Sonko took to social media and poured his heart out to Sandra saying, “With each birthday that passes, you amaze me more and more.

“You have turned out to be such an intelligent, fun, and caring person who has so much going on for them in life. I’m excited to see what the future holds for you.

“Happy birthday my darling daughter, I love you always”

This is how Sandra is celebrating her birthday in style as most of you wonder where the next meal will come from.

Here’s a video from the birthday photoshoot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

