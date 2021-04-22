Thursday, April 22, 2021 – A man identified as David Katongole has turned into a social media sensation after he pulled crazy stunts while proposing to his girlfriend.

The middle-aged man requested his girlfriend to accompany him for a walk and as they were walking in the streets, he faked a heart attack and ‘collapsed.’

His girlfriend started screaming and crying for help from passers-by, not knowing that her boyfriend was pulling a prank.

Passers-by gathered around and just when they were about to take her boyfriend to the hospital, he stood up while covered in dust, removed a ring, and proposed to her.

The lady happily said yes amidst the confusion.

The young man had hired a secret photographer to capture the memorable moments.

