Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has praised the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Mutahi said in 2001, he wrote to the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), then headed by Justice Koome and Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u, where he urged them to take over the Judiciary.

Mutahi said 20 years later, Koome and Ndung’u are at the top of the Judiciary and urged them to go further and start a revolution because Kenyan men are losers.

Mutahi said it is only a women-led revolution that will stop the madness of men in Kenya.

“July 2001, I wrote the FIDA strategic plan on women take over of Judiciary.

“Today, Martha Koome and Njoki Ndung’u, both FIDA leaders in 2001, now top in the Judiciary.

“These women are the Revolution. And only a woman’s revolution will stop the madness of men in this country,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST