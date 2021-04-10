Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto met Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Thursday at Mahali Mazuri place in Narok County, where they discussed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession and Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).

Speaking on Friday after the meeting, Oparanya, who is Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, said the meeting was not planned and they met coincidentally with the DP.

However, fresh details have emerged that Oparanya was sent by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga to meet with Ruto and discuss a possible formation of a coalition in 2022.

Sources said Raila Odinga offered Ruto two power-sharing formulas if he was willing to form an alliance with him ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

In the first formula of sharing power, Ruto will vie for presidency in 2022, deputised by a central Kenya person, then Mr. Odinga settles for a prime minister slot deputised by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya.

In the second offer, Raila will vie for presidency in 2022, deputised by a central Kenya person, Ruto to settle for prime minister deputised by Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya.

However, Raila will serve for only one term as president (till 2027) before exiting the office and supporting Ruto for the top seat.

Sources said Ruto remained quiet over the formula but promised to make his response once he digests the offer with his political advisors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST