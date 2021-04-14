Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, ditched Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto a long time ago and it is just a matter of time before he makes it official.

According to Ruto’s allies, Oparanya’s defection from ODM had been planned for two years.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s confidant, Rigathi Gachagua, said Oparanya has had four consecutive private meetings with the DP in preparation for his exit from the ODM party.

He added that Oparanya first approached Ruto in 2019 and again in 2020, citing that the team looked more formidable as well as mounting pressure from his constituents to join forces with the DP.

“That meeting between Ruto and Oparanya is the 4th meeting in a row.”

“We have been meeting Oparanya and I have been present in two previous meetings.”

“He approached us in the year 2019 and 2020 wanting to join the hustler nation.

“It is only now that he has agreed.”

“Those meetings were held in private, he didn’t want them publicized but now he is ready and the last meeting was at his request and didn’t mind it being publicised because he is ready to come to us,” Gachagua explained.

Last week, Oparanya met with Ruto secretly in Narok, a meeting that has fueled speculations about his planned defection from ODM to join Ruto’s UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

