Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Seasoned news anchor, Linda Oguttu, has celebrated her late father, Mzee Tom Oguttu, with an emotional post on Twitter.

In the post, the KTN news anchor narrated how her father, who succumbed to lung cancer on 6th March 2016 at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi West, encouraged her never to give up after she failed to secure an admission at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

“We took a bus to Nrb, My late father & I.

“He wanted me to get a chance at an interview at KIMC.

“We didn’t get it,cried my eyes out.

“Back in Kisumu, he made me draw a circle & said ‘it doesn’t matter where u start, u will get there.

“Rest in peace daddy. I will tell this story 1 day,” read Linda’s post.

Her post touched netizens with some taking to the comments section to describe Linda’s late father as a hero.

