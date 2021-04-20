Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Controversial socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has gone on a ranting spree and attacked her ex-lover, Zaheer Jhanda, a well-known gold fraudster who is well connected with senior Government officials and prominent politicians including Deputy President William Ruto.

Trouble started after Zaheer recently posted cryptic messages on social media alleging that he is still legally married to Amber Ray.

The renowned socialite told her ex-lover Zaheer to grow up and respect his age since he is almost becoming a grandfather.

She implied that Zaheer is hurting after she got married to Jamal.

“I know it hurts to see another man clean up the mess you created and I know how wicked you are but just respect your age.

“I mean soon you will be a grand pa, ” part of her post read.

She further labelled Zaheer a wicked man.

Here’s the screenshot of the hard-hitting post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST