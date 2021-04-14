VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: RESEARCH OFFICER

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the Maternal and Child Wellbeing Unit within the Research Division.

The Research Officer will work in the Right to Food Public Engagement Project and support work in the Zero Hunger Project.

Duties & Responsibilities

Right to Food Project

1. Provide support supervision of community organized groups (COGs) during implementation of public engagement activities.

2. Coordinate evaluation of the project.

3. Coordinate/undertake communication activities and visibility creation in the Right to Food project through redesigning and management of the project website, updating the creative coffee table book on APHRC online platform, and contribute to mainstream and social media engagement.

4. Coordinate revision of the creative book to include Phase 2 process, outcomes and recommendations (including project work in Kisumu County).

5. Organize stakeholder engagement and dissemination forums including webinars and the annual Right to Food Festival.

6. Compile timely and comprehensive meeting reports and project progress reports.

7. Compile donor report at the end of the project.

8. Undertake accompanying activities including budget development, timely accounting, input to proposal writing, and publications.

Zero Hunger Project

1. Support the coordination of key activities including stakeholder mapping and engagement activities, formation of the Right to Food Movement, identification and recruitment of COGs etc.

2. Contribute to co-creation and design of project interventions through the human-centered design lenses.

3. Assist in any other task as shall be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

1. Minimum of bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

2. Be fluent in English and Kiswahili.

3. Have proven experience in public engagement work using participatory visual methodologies).

4. Experience in communications work.

5. Previous experience working in Nairobi, particularly in urban informal settlements.

Added advantages

1. Training in communications.

2. Experience in research (qualitative and/or quantitative data collection).

3. Knowledge and/or experience with human-centered design work.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a Cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by April 16, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Research Officer- Right to Food Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.