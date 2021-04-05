Job Purpose: Use research and analysis to find changes or opportunities in the market. This person will then suggest business improvements by using analytics and will provide data and analysis to the team when necessary.

Responsibilities

Maintain an understanding of external competitive digital developments and their impact on our business and innovation strategy;

Analyse trends and market disruptions; and search for emerging market opportunities.

Proactively seek out new opportunities for The Bank to offer new products / services.

Watch the activity of our competition in Kenya as well as trends in the global financial industry then make recommendations on how The Bank can improve customers’ experience.

Use data about our customers to determine trends and gaps in our offering and make recommendations on improvements.

Assist the team with analysis on the impact of new innovations.

Recommend methods that we can use to collect more information about our customers with a view to using that data to improve the services and products we offer to them. The goal is to use data and information about our customers to predict their behaviour and offer products and services just when they need them.

Prepare and present proposals and business cases for new idea implementation to senior management/ Committee for feedback and recommendation Monitor progress of Idea Implementation, stakeholder management; prepare reports and communication for the same to ensure a successful roll out.

Stakeholder management to ensure the Group strategic objectives relate to the digital agenda are met.

Collect, analyse and report on customer feedback on The Group’s products and services.

Coordinating with internal process stakeholders to convert action plans to active processes.

Monitor performance of implemented innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships and prepare reports on their performance.

Make recommendations for enhancement or discontinuation of initiatives and partnerships based on Management Information and recommendation from management.

Support in preparation of Internal Communication to the Bank in regards to innovation initiatives and processes. Move each new approved idea through the project phase in conjunction with all stakeholders in the innovation process to logical conclusion.

Manage and maintain the department’s calendar of events, documentation & communication in an organised manner that is within the Bank’s standards.

COMPLIANCE

Ensure compliance with both internal and external regulatory requirements in the normal course of duty

Maintain confidentiality of the Digital Innovation Ideas in line with the Bank’s Non-disclosure agreements and best practices as required

OTHER

To safeguard and promote the bank’s image with the general public within the scope of duty.

Any other duty that may be assigned by the Supervisor

Academic and Professional Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in an accredited University

Product development experience

Professional qualifications in SQL query, research skills

Masters in a Business related degree is an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience in Banking

