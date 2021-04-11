Request for Proposal (RFP): Research Consultant

Global Communities is looking for a Research Consultant.

Cooperatives Leadership Engagement Advocacy and Research (CLEAR) is a USAID funded program implemented by Global Communities in Kenya.

The program is part of ongoing USAID Cooperative Development Program awards(CDP) and aims at promoting the adoption and implementation of cooperative legislation and policies that support and strengthen CBEs in 25 counties.

In addition the program aims at strengthening the business acumen and performance of Cooperative Business Enterprises (CBE’s) while integrating and empowering youth and women within CBE structures in targeted urban and peri-urban markets to increase economic participation and county revenue growth.

Global Communities is seeking to competitively select a qualified research consultant to implement research on Social Systems Network Analysis (SSNA) in Kenya as a part of ongoing USAID Cooperative Development Program (CDP) awards.

The selected consultant will be required to manage and implement a projected 7 months research project.

Interested bidders are requested to submit their proposals by Monday April 12, 2021 as guided by the attached documents below:

Request for Proposals (RFP) – Research Consultant

Annex A – Budget template

Annex B – Evidence of Responsibility