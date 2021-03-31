Internship Opportunities – Research

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non- governmental organization that carries out high quality, policy relevant-research on population, health and education issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

The Center has internship opportunities listed below within its Research and Research Capacity Strengthening Divisions for a period of 3-6 months starting April 2021.

External Evaluation of the Advanced Newborn Care in Ghana (MEBCI 2.0).

Harnessing Heterogeneous COVID-19 data, to Build a Data Hub and Apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science to Support Public Health and Economic Decision Makings in Kenya and Malawi.

COVID-19 Observatory in Education in Africa.

Changing Food Systems in Kenya and Malawi and The Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance.

Investigating The Role of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in, and Perceptions Towards Childhood Obesity in the Slums of Nairobi.

Mapping The Functioning of the Baby Friendly Community Initiative and Identifying Needs Within the Kenyan Health System.

The Zero Hunger Project: Piloting the Nairobi Food System Vision for 2050.

Pilot Testing of the Mother and Baby Friendly Initiative plus Model for Human Milk Banking at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi County (MBFI+ Project).

Describing Abortion Safety at The Population Level Using Network-Based Survey Approaches.

Challenging the Politics of Social Exclusion.

Lived Experiences, Social Determinants and Pathways to Unsafe Abortion in Kenya and Benin.

Factors Affecting Timely Completion of a PhD.

Statistical and Agent-based Modeling of Complex Microbial Systems: A Means for Understanding Enteric Disease Transmission Among Children in Urban Neighborhoods of Nairobi and Kisumu in Kenya.

Scale-Up of SHOFCO Water Supply Projects Supported by the Manitou Fund in Kibera, Kenya.

Responsibilities

Together with the assigned supervisor create a plan of action, set project goals, and manage to completion.

Coordinate with research unit/project to determine research objectives.

Work closely with identified supervisor to provide frequent project updates, reports etc.

Contribute to policy engagement and strategic planning as may be needed.

Submit an article/ publication to institutional crediting work (i.e. lay dissemination materials such as- policy/research briefs and fact sheets).

Make at least 1 brown bag presentation during their internship period at APHRC.

Submit a written report at least 1 week before the end of their attachment at APHRC.

Submit an internship/visiting scholar feedback form.

Requirements

Curriculum vitae.

Certificate of your completed undergraduate/master’s degree.

A letter of recommendation addressing your suitability for the internship.

Identify projects (up to two) that you would like to work on;

CLICK HERE to access the Internship Opportunities.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their application through this LINK by April 23, 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

