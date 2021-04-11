KCB Bank

Research Analyst – Brokerage

The Position: Reporting to the Head of Brokerage, the job holder will carry out the research function within KCB Capital Limited.

The Research Analyst will ensure that the research reports of the Company are accurate and complete, and that every research report is an accurate reflection of the transaction(s) it represents.

The position provides intelligence and present insight in a way that both internal and external customers can understand.

The candidate will work closely with the Dealers team to develop trading ideas and ensure that clients receive sound financial advice.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as a consultant to the Dealers by understanding the financial markets and providing them with actionable research findings of key market trends and opportunities.

Summarize market research results & present findings to both internal and external for trading insights.

Ensure the integrity of data gathering, the correct interpretation of market research findings.

Produce industry/role-specific research as necessary.

Conduct strategic analysis of market, market segment and regional/country trends.

Review the forecast methodology, construct and maintain forecasting models.

Perform valuation analysis using various methodologies including DCF and market multiples.

Originate capital markets research reports in support of client investment ideas.

Undertake detailed economic, sectorial and company research & analysis in support of capital markets products.

Monitor Securities market performance and interpret financial reports as necessary.

Keep up to date on industry and sector trends and research methodologies.

Analyzing and synthesizing financial and operating information about companies and sectors in order to gain insights and develop opportunities for clients

Build detailed financial models in support of capital markets investment instruments

Any other duty as may be assigned by Managing Director, KCB Capital Limited on ad hoc basis.

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Business related degree from an institution recognized by CUE is preferred.

Professional qualification in CFA / ACCA / CPA (K) or MBA is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Financial Services Industry responsible for conducting research.

Have 3 years’ management level experience.

Sound knowledge of various Research methodologies

Demonstrated sound knowledge of Brokerage and Advisory business environment

Results and Achievement Oriented: Goal oriented with willingness to put in long hours when required

Conceptual and Analytical Skills: Flair with figures, and strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret financial information

Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Strong interpersonal, social and presentational skills

Team player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism.

Effective prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.

Assertive, self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced financial services environment.

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please CLICK HERE to log in to our Recruitment Portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Tuesday, 20th April 2021

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents: