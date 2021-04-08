Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Carol Radul has visited former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng and hinted she is doing fine although there’s more that needs to be done.

The renowned sports journalist disclosed that Conjestina was given fake promises by well-wishers and then abandoned, although she is recovering well.

Radul said that Conje still needs medication because she is yet to recover fully.

“She is not where she was in July last year but she is not where I hoped she would be this time. Conjestina is okay but not great. Still idle after fake “Heroes Council” promise and not on much-needed medication. But we know this is a journey. God bless you always my friend,” she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related