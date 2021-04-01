Thursday, April 1, 2021 – The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced relief measures for four hunger-stricken counties of Wajir, Turkana, Garissa, and Mandera, in the North-Eastern part of Kenya.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, said that the three counties were in dire need of support as the Kenya Meteorological Department had warned of low rainfalls in the areas.

He noted that the food sector was affected by poor short rainfalls experienced in 2020.

The relief measures put in place to mitigate the disaster include; Distribution of water and food to households in Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir. Cash transfer under the Hunger Safety Net Program which is under Phase Three.

All houses in the aforementioned counties receive Ksh 2,700 for two months. This means that in a year, they are given Ksh 16,200.

Oguna said that they have targeted over 101,000 households in Turkana, Mandera, and Marsabit.

The government spends Ksh2 billion every year.

Plans are underway to incorporate Wajir, Isiolo, Tana River, Garissa and Samburu. Another existing safety net programme in the area is the Inua Jamii Program.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related