Friday, April 23, 2021 – A joint committee on Legal and Justice Affairs has confirmed Raila Odinga’s worst nightmare.

According to the committee, a record 32 county assemblies debated a BBI Bill containing errors.

However, the committee downplayed the errors as minor and correctable.

Joint chairs Muturi Kigano (Kangema MP) and Senator Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) told journalists that the report is now ready and will be sent to the two speakers.

The leaders said the discrepancies are captured in the report that will be tabled in Parliament.

“We have taken note and that affects 32 County Assemblies and that is captured in our report,” Omogeni said.

“There were no two copies of the Bill. There could be small errors here and there but that is correctable,” added Kigano.

Kigano said all the members of the joint team appended their signatures on the report except Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata who abstained.

This comes a day after the IEBC distanced itself from the confusion over the different versions of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, IEBC chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, said that the commission forwarded to counties the same copies of the document that it received from the BBI promoters.

The move now hands President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga a big relief because BBI reggae may play on after all.

