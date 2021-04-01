Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has affirmed his full commitment to the handshake spirit and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

In a statement yesterday, after meeting ODM’s top leadership, Raila rallied his supporters to continue spreading the BBI gospel in word and deed for the country’s interest.

“The meeting reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to the spirit of the handshake…….We also affirmed ODM’s unwavering commitment to the Building Bridges Initiative and the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill,” Raila stated.

He further reaffirmed his referendum calls so that the people can decide what was good for them.

“We agreed that the BBI must be subjected to the referendum because it contains a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the Executive and Kenyans need to have a say,” he added.

This came against the backdrop of reports that the BBI was on the verge of collapsing following allegations that the BBI secretariat had been closed down.

However, BBI secretariat co-chairpersons Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru have dismissed the claims.

The duo denied that the secretariat had been closed down and its functions moved to the president’s office.

