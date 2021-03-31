Job Title: Service Centre Receptionist – Home Appliances
Industry: Electronics
Salary: 30K – 35K
Location: Nairobi
Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.
They seek to hire a well-organized and customer-focused Service Centre Receptionist.
The successful candidate will be tasked with receiving and assisting walk in customers as well as providing administrative support.
Responsibilities
- Checking the number of items going out with delivery notes and loading sheets.
- Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
- Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.
- Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them in a timely manner.
- Taking minutes when required.
- Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.
- Data entry as directed.
- General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
- Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.
- Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties.
Qualifications
- Diploma / Degree in Business Related Course
- At least 2- 3 years’ relevant experience in office administration.
- Proficient computer skills, Advanced Excel proficiency is preferable
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work with diverse personalities.
- Ability to maintain high levels of integrity
- Ability to handle pressure
- Good planning and organizing skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Service Centre Receptionist- Home Appliances) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th April 2021.