Job Title: Service Centre Receptionist – Home Appliances

Industry: Electronics

Salary: 30K – 35K

Location: Nairobi

Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.

They seek to hire a well-organized and customer-focused Service Centre Receptionist.

The successful candidate will be tasked with receiving and assisting walk in customers as well as providing administrative support.

Responsibilities

  • Checking the number of items going out with delivery notes and loading sheets.
  • Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents
  • Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.
  • Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them in a timely manner.
  • Taking minutes when required.
  • Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.
  • Data entry as directed.
  • General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
  • Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.
  • Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties.

Qualifications

  • Diploma / Degree in Business Related Course
  • At least 2- 3 years’ relevant experience in office administration.
  • Proficient computer skills, Advanced Excel proficiency is preferable
  • Strong communication and organizational skills
  • Ability to work with diverse personalities.
  • Ability to maintain high levels of integrity
  • Ability to handle pressure
  • Good planning and organizing skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Service Centre Receptionist- Home Appliances) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th April 2021.

