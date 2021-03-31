Job Title: Service Centre Receptionist – Home Appliances

Industry: Electronics

Salary: 30K – 35K

Location: Nairobi

Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.

They seek to hire a well-organized and customer-focused Service Centre Receptionist.

The successful candidate will be tasked with receiving and assisting walk in customers as well as providing administrative support.

Responsibilities

Checking the number of items going out with delivery notes and loading sheets.

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents

Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.

Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them in a timely manner.

Taking minutes when required.

Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.

Data entry as directed.

General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.

Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.

Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties.

Qualifications

Diploma / Degree in Business Related Course

At least 2- 3 years’ relevant experience in office administration.

Proficient computer skills, Advanced Excel proficiency is preferable

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to work with diverse personalities.

Ability to maintain high levels of integrity

Ability to handle pressure

Good planning and organizing skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Service Centre Receptionist- Home Appliances) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th April 2021.

