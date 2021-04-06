Closing date: April 16, 2021

Job Title: Receptionist

Reports to: Senior Officer Administration & Security

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Contract Details: One (1) Year

Job Summary:

The incumbent will provide receptionist services for the Nairobi office and will support in the day-to-day management of some administrative processes thus enabling successful running of Concern’s operations.

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

Reception:

Greeting visitors and dealing with their requests or directing them to the relevant staff member

Answering the switch board and forwarding calls to the relevant staff member

Daily checking of the Nairobi.admin email address and forwarding emails as appropriate

Distribute incoming mail and prepare outgoing mail to be delivered or posted

Sending and receiving courier items

Administration:

Accommodation bookings in Nairobi for staff and visitors; ensuring that all staff and visitors are advised in advance of where they will be staying

Booking airport pick-up and drop-off for visitors

Issuing a temporary phone to visitors, if necessary; ensuring that it is returned when the visitors leave; ensuring the asset issue form is signed for phones

Top-up pre-paid visitor phone lines, as required

Maintain an emergency contact card and issue to visitors on arrival

Managing the scheduling of bookings for meeting rooms

Prepare payments for administration services e.g. accommodation, telephone, flights; for telephone ensuring that staff identify personal calls and are charged for them

Prepare payments for utilities for electricity, gas, water – post-paid and pre-paid; for pre-paid monitoring consumption and ensuring that top-ups are made before funds run out

Maintain the key-holder/office opening/closing board

Maintain the office notice board with up-to-date information

Ensuring that paper recycling boxes are emptied regularly and that the paper is dispatched to the recycling facility

Ensuring the printers and photocopies have adequate paper and toners; monitoring usage; facilitating replacement of toners

Perform other admin duties such as filing and photocopying admin related documents

Receive daily milk and newspaper supplies

Support in Partial Clerical (Data entry) work for Kenya Finance Team

Support in Logistics processes (facilitate signing of field related documents, prequalification process, Issuing stock adjustment reports

Support in tagging office inventory

Support in tracking office supplies stock and place orders (milk, newspaper, kitchen supplies, stationery store supplies, toners, printing papers, handwashing soap/foams, sanitizers)

Liaison with Isiolo County offices to help with admin supplies replenishment (prompting if there is any need, facilitating approval of documents raised by Isiolo staff, support admin related services/supplies

Stores:

Management of the admin mini-stores which contain stationery, food items and cleaning materials; maintaining stores records, keeping the stores clean and tidy and ensuring that adequate stock levels are maintained

Issue monthly stock reconciliation reports for the admin mini-stores

Responding to Emergencies:

Participate and contribute as necessary towards Concern’s Emergency response as and when necessary

Comply with Concern’s health, safety and security guidelines during emergencies

Code of Conduct and Associated Policies:

To adhere to the standards of conduct outlined in the Code of Conduct and associated policies

To support and promote the standards outlined in the CoC and associated policies to their team, partner organisations and beneficiaries, and be committed to providing a safe working environment

Job Specification:

Diploma or higher level qualification in Business Administration or other related discipline

At least one (1) years working experience. Previous experience in an international NGO is an added advantage.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Confidential, integrity and ability to handle sensitive situations**

Excellent writing and oral skills in English and Kiswahili

Proficiency in computer applications

Disclaimer Clause:

This job description is not exhaustive and may be revised from time to time.

Concern has a Programme Participant Protection Policy and Concern Code of Conduct which has been developed to ensure the maximum protection of programme participants, especially beneficiaries, from abuse and exploitation, and to clarify the responsibilities of Concern staff, partner organisations, and anyone engaged by Concern or visiting our programmes, and the standards of behaviour expected of them. In this context all Concern staff have a responsibility to the organisation to strive for, and maintain, the highest standards in the day-to-day conduct of their work in accordance with Concern’s core values and mission. Any candidate offered a job with Concern will be expected to sign the Programme Participant Protection Policy and Concern Code of Conduct as an appendix to their contract of employment. By signing the Programme Participant Protection Policy and the Concern Code of Conduct candidates demonstrate they have understood its content and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this document. Any breach of the Programme Participant Protection Policy and Concern Code of Conduct by employees of Concern during the course of their employment will result in disciplinary action up to, and including, dismissal. *Additionally, Concern is committed to the safeguarding* and protection of vulnerable adults and children in our work. We will do everything possible to ensure that only those who are suitable to work or volunteer with vulnerable adults and children are recruited by us for such roles. Subsequently, working or volunteering with Concern is subject to a range of vetting checks, including *criminal background checking.**

Concern’ is the trading name of ‘Concern Worldwide’, a company limited by guarantee, registered number 39647; registered charity number CHY 5745, registered in Ireland, registered address is 52-55 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Follow Concern online:www.concern.net

How to Apply

Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send a detailed CV with three referees and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as ‘Receptionist-Nairobi’ on or before Friday 16thApril 2021.Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.

CONCERN WORLDWIDE IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND DOES NOT CHARGE FOR RECRUITMENT

