Job purpose
- We are looking for a Receptionist to be responsible for greeting clients and visitors to our office. You will be in charge of giving clients directions to various parts of the office, contacting employees regarding visitors, answering phones and taking messages, and sorting and distributing mail.
- To be successful in this role, you will need excellent written and verbal communication skills, as well as competency in Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. Prior experience as a receptionist is also helpful.
Duties and responsibilities
- Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful
- Assisting clients in finding their way around the
- Announcing clients as
- Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking, and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor logs.
- Assisting with a variety of administrative tasks including copying, faxing, taking notes, and making travel
- Preparing meeting and training
- Answering phones in a professional manner and routing calls as
- Assisting colleagues with administrative
- Performing ad-hoc administrative
- Answering, forwarding, and screening phone
- Sorting and distributing
- Hiring, managing, and developing the junior administrative
- Provide excellent customer
- Scheduling
Qualifications
- Diploma or bachelor’s degree in a related
- Prior experience as a receptionist or in a related
- Consistent, professional dress and
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and
- Good time management
- Experience with administrative and clerical
- Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as
How To Apply
Kindly Send your application to info@mgiafrica.co.ke