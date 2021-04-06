Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be released in two weeks.

This was announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Speaking at the Kisumu Central container, on Tuesday, April 6, Magoha said that the marking of multiple choice papers was complete with English Composition and Kiswahili Insha papers still in progress.

“We had a schedule and in the next two weeks, the results will be out,” Magoha stated.

Further, he urged all principals to allow those candidates who have fee arrears to sit for the KCSE exams.

The CS also pointed out the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic as some examiners were unable to show up for marking due to the Covid-19 restrictions within Nairobi and four other counties (Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru) which have been labeled as disease infected zones.

However, he noted that this did not interfere with the national examinations schedule.

“As I said, we are on track. We shall keep updating you on the progress, and we shall keep sharing any events that we find necessary,” he said.

The news comes as the education ministry pointed out irregularities within the KCPE/KCSE exam period.

Over 30 schools across the country are currently being investigated in connection with examination irregularities.

Magoha detailed that those who contravened the rules would face the law.

“Nobody should ever imagine that in this day and age, you will do what you used to do many years ago.

“We shall ensure that the sanctity of these examinations is restored,” said Magoha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related