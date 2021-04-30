Friday, April 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, is over the moon after meeting with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, George Kinoti.

Taking to his Twitter handle yesterday, Raila Junior expressed his gratitude to Kinoti for according him the audience.

He lauded Kinoti on what he termed having greatly transformed the security agency.

“It was a great privilege and honour meeting with the DCI head George Kinoti.”

“He imparted on me his great knowledge on matters of security and law,” said Raila Junior.

Junior further said that Kinoti had also shared with him the skills he used to modernise the security agency upon assuming office.

“He also shared with me his wisdom as a leader in showing me how he has modernized @DCI_Kenya Asante,” Junior tweeted.

Although the details of the meeting remain scanty, Raila Junior disclosed that the discussion touched on security matters.

“All I can say is that this was a private meeting which I honestly cannot disclose much about.”

“What I liked most is that he (Kinoti) is a very humble and down-to-earth person,” he added.

