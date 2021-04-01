Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Ruth, has embarked on a fitness journey to transform her body.

Ruth, through her Facebook page, revealed that she has discovered that physical fitness is very important and that’s why she is stepping out of her comfort zone to stay fit.

Ruth is focusing on losing 14Kgs after one month.

She started morning walks last week to keep fit.

“A serious lesson I have learnt over this pandemic period is that one’s physical fitness is very important. Started walking last week every morning. First day I covered 2000 steps, then I went to 4000steps. Now am at 6000 steps. I am focused on losing 14kg after a month of this walk. Join my challenge,” she posted.

