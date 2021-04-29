Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has declared that it will not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend his term beyond 2022.

There are rumours that Uhuru is planning to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum and COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to cling to power beyond 2022.

However, speaking on Wednesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, observed that the Constitution of Kenya 2010 was clear about the dates of elections, and if they were supposed to be changed, it must follow the provision of the constitution.

“The constitution is clear on the dates of elections is on Tuesday, August 9, if anyone wants to change dates, they must follow the provision of the constitution,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi, who is also Suba South MP, said the constitution only allows the change of the election dates only when the country is at war, saying that it was upon the lawyer and court to determine what amounts to war.

He further stated that dates of elections could also be postponed through the parliamentary process for a maximum of six months and not beyond one year collectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST