Thursday April 22, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has once again left tongues wagging after he met with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The two met at Kalonzo’s Karen offices yesterday, sparking serious conversation regarding his latest political moves.

Taking to his social media pages, the ODM Deputy Party leader stated he visited the Wiper leader to discuss matters affecting the country, among them the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, national politics, among others.

“Today, I paid a courtesy call on the party leader, former Vice President Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka at his Karen office.”

“We discussed a range of issues affecting our country, among them the Covid-19 pandemic, national politics among others,” he wrote.

This comes barely two week after Oparanya met with Deputy President William Ruto in Narok at night, a meeting that lasted for a whole 9 hours.

The meeting raised eyebrows with some Kenyans suggesting that a coalition between the two leaders could be in offing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST