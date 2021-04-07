Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – The anticipated Building Bridges Initiative referendum is in the offing despite hitting a speed bump due to Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya said the BBI is alive and kicking despite the few challenges in its wake.

He noted Parliament will hold a special sitting next week to debate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) driven Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 in order to move it to the next stage.

Further, Kimunya said Parliament expects the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be handling referendum logistics saying Kenyans should head to a vote by June latest.

“I’m expecting that before the end of this week they will have completed a report, and once I have that report, I should convene a special sitting even next week so that we can get rid of it,” said Kimunya.

“We have not lost as much time as I have seen alluded to out there.”

“Yes, it would have been desirous for us to finish it before the end of March, but so long as we complete the process within April, we still have the month of May.”

“I see no problem why IEBC cannot call a referendum in May or June.”

“Typically, campaign periods are 21 days before an election, even a referendum,” he added.

The High Court late last month issued temporary orders suspending the coming into force of the BBI Bill pending the hearing of a case challenging it.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had also suspended Parliament sitting due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

