Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – The legal committee of the National Assembly and the Senate are working together to determine the trajectory the BBI bill would take.

However, members of the joint committee have disagreed on a clear plan to take the bill forward.

National Assembly majority leader Amos Kimunya had requested Speaker Justin Muturi to call for a special sitting on Wednesday, April 21, to discuss the content of the handshake document, but was forced to change the date after realising the committee had not reached a truce yet.

This came a few days after the joint committee indefinitely suspended another sitting that was expected on Monday, March 29.

The joint committee was expected to finalise the report, but the sitting was put on hold following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s new directive that barred both Houses from transacting any business due to rising Covid-19 cases.

“The indefinite COVID-19 lockdown has presented a real challenge to the feasibility of the so-called BBI referendum occurring before next year’s elections,” said Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

However, on Sunday, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, who doubles up as the co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat, hinted that the referendum to amend the 2010 Constitution would be held in July.

The lawmaker said Parliament’s joint committee had agreed on BBI timelines ahead of the 2022 General Election.

