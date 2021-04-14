Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP and a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kieleweke faction of the ruling Jubilee party, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has discouraged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from forming an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto, saying the move will be suicidal.

Venting on his Facebook page, Wambugu said Raila and Ruto should forget Mt. Kenya votes if they decide to form a joint team.

“If Ruto and Raila were to work together, we are back to 2007.”

“Mt. Kenya would unite away from both.”

“If Uhuru did not support the Raila/Ruto coalition he would then easily swing the region to support anyone else,” Ngunjiri posted on his Facebook page.

“The motivation that usually kicks in to motivate a focused and united political direction in the region would then kick in and the entire eight million Mt. Kenya votes would be in one basket,” he added.

On the other hand, Minority leader John Mbadi, who doubles as ODM national chairman, stated that the coalition talk between Raila and Ruto is misplaced, noting that the party is focused on the constitutional amendment drive.

“ODM’s priority at the moment is not on building coalitions.”

“We still want to dispense with the BBI Bill and referendum before we consider 2022 elections and possible coalitions,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

