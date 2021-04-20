Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has weighed in following the latest case of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), where a man confessed to brutally killing his girlfriend of almost four years.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Raila expressed concern over the recent spike in the number of murders linked to relationships that have gone sour, acknowledging that too many lives were being lost.

“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them,” Odinga began.

He urged partners to leave whenever a relationship was beyond reconciliation, rather than turning violent.

“This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the norm. No!” he exclaimed.

Odinga further called for an urgent candid discussion on the matter.

His sentiments came a day after a married man asked the court to speed up his sentencing after he confessed to killing his girlfriend, Catherine Nyokabi, with no remorse whatsoever.

“I’m asking you to make your ruling now so that I can start my jail term early,” he requested.

38-year-old Evans Karani narrated that he murdered Nyokabi on Wednesday, April 14, before dumping her body in a thicket, following a misunderstanding between them.

He told the police that they got into the car where they enjoyed some wine and on realising that she had become intoxicated, he strangled her with his belt and mutilated some of her body parts

He later drove to Tola Estate to dump the body, but his car got stuck in mud near Bob Harris area.

The police traced the vehicle, got details from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) before they located Karani in the Githurai Kimbo area and arrested him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST