Thursday, April 22, 2021 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae could stop indefinitely following revelations that county assemblies may have debated different versions of the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020.

Constitutional experts hired by Parliament to review the bill said only 13 county assemblies received the right version of the legislation for consideration.

At least 43 county assemblies approved the bill.

Variances were also cited in marginal notes and references to articles that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeks to amend.

Commenting about the issue, BBI Co-secretariat, Paul Mwangi, said the man behind this skullduggery is none other than Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Paul Chebukati.

Mwangi, who is ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s lawyer, told Citizen TV that they gave Chebukati one copy of the original document to photocopy and share them to counties and he should be the man to blame.

“We gave original copies to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, he should tell Kenyans what happened after that,” Mwangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST