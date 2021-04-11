Sunday, April 11, 2021 – A loyal supporter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over the 8 pm curfew in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Nakuru counties.

Two weeks ago, the Head of State ordered the curfew in those areas to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Venting his anger on his Twitter page, Gabriel Oguda claimed that the 8 pm curfew isn’t healthy for those who can’t punch their way into the few available transport means back home.

The angry ODM blogger stated that while Uhuru has never been rained on waiting for a Matatu, he should just show some concern.

“You need to rethink this 8 pm curfew, @StateHouseKenya.

“The chaos in the CBD isn’t healthy for those who can’t punch their way into the few available transport means back home.

“We know you’ve never been rained on waiting for a matatu but please for heaven’s sake show some concern.” Gabriel Oguda tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST