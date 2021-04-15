Thursday, April 15, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has delivered bad news to Kenyans after revealing how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government plans to borrow more money to fund the looming Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Thursday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said in the financial year 2021/22, the government’s debt will stand at Sh 386 Billion before the passing of the BBI adding that the Shareable revenue to 47 County Governments standing at Sh 370 Billion.

The controversial Senator said that with the current situation then it means that the National Government will have to look for alternative ways to fund the counties as well as catering for the BBI hence resulting in more borrowing.

The ODM lawmaker warned Kenyans to expect tough times ahead with increased taxes.

“2021/2022 Financial Year Kenya Government budget deficit will be 386b before BBI while Shareable revenue to 47 County Governments is 370b this means the National Government will borrow money to give to counties and to pass BBI. More pressure on the public!

“Expect more taxes,” Ole Kina stated.

