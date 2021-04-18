Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reportedly scolded Siaya Senator James Orengo for trying to block the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Parliament.

Orengo has been asking the joint committee of the Senate and National Assembly to amend the document and include views that were not captured in the original document.

“After the Constitution of Kenya Bill went through the experts wasn’t it brought to Parliament?

“It was and the House debated it and proposed amendments.

“Therefore, it is not something that you can wish away,” Orengo said

But Raila is for the idea that the Bill should be tabled in Parliament and dispensed with as soon as possible so that the country can go to a referendum.

Orengo and some ODM lawmakers have been complaining that the document as it is favors the Mt Kenya region more than other regions.

The lawmakers say the creation of 70 more constituencies favors Mt Kenya region which will take the lion’s share and want the document amended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST