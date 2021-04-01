Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally shared the secret to his quick recovery from COVID -19, a disease that has infected over 121,000 Kenyans and killed over 2100 in the last 12 months.

Three weeks ago, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, tested positive and was hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital.

Addressing the press at State House where he was President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s guest on Thursday, Raila, who has since recovered fully, gave tips on why he recovered fast from the deadly bug.

Raila said during his stay at the Nairobi Hospital, he was put on oxygen for five days. He was later offered some drugs that were injected into him for the period he spent at The Nairobi Hospital.

In the same breath, Raila said he used herbal medicine which was availed to him by his people and has been using them for the last two weeks.

The former Prime Minister has been declared Covid-19 free after two consecutive negative tests.

Raila also thanked God and the People of Kenya for the support they have given him as he urged Kenyans to continue observing the necessary rules and regulations to avoid this disease.

