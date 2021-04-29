Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not happy with the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice, going by his latest political move.

On Tuesday, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, announced that the commission had settled on Martha Koome as the next CJ.

When the announcement was made, leaders trooped to social media sites and congratulated Koome for becoming the 15th and first female Chief Justice in Kenya’s history.

Deputy President William Ruto was among those who congratulated Koome for being nominated as CJ.

In a phone call to Koome, Ruto told Justice Koome that her nomination is a sign of Kenya’s faith in women’s leadership.

“This nomination confirms that women have come of age and are breaking the ceiling and this is an inspiration for the country and every girl,” Ruto told Koome.

However, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, is yet to congratulate Madam Koome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST