Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his political advisors are burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best formula of winning the presidency in 2022.

Though Ruto has been abandoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, he is currently assembling a formidable alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

As it appears, the 2022 presidential election will be a two-horse race between ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Ruto.

On Thursday, Ruto held a secret meeting with ODM deputy Party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In the photos that have since gone viral, Oparanya was in the company of former Cabinet Secretaries, Mwangi Kiunjuri and Rashid Echesa.

This meeting has set tongues wagging in the country with many Kenyans saying Oparanya is planning to defect from ODM and join Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’.

Oparanya’s looming defection from ODM will be a huge blow to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 since he is his point man in Western Kenya.

