Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has hit the ground running as the principal assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, Raila was spotted inspecting the Green Park Bus Terminus in Nairobi with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The terminus will have a small dispensary, a modern restaurant, mini-supermarket, police station, and user-friendly ablution blocks at drop-off and pick-up points. It will use solar power.

Green Park – named for its greenery – is the first terminus constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services since it took charge of key city functions in March last year.

Uhuru and Raila were briefed by the NMS top management about the new terminus and were all wearing masks a sign that they were firmly observing the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

Here are the photos of Uhuru and Raila inspecting the Green Terminus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

