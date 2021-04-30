Friday, April 30, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has thrown a jibe at Siaya Senator, James Orengo, for trying to amend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill in the Senate.

Orengo and a group of senators want the BBI document opened for scrutiny and allow other inputs proposed by Kenyans included in the document.

However, Raila Odinga wants the Senate to pass the document as it is to stop wasting time.

Through his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, on Friday, Raila dismissed Orengo’s move saying it was futile.

Raila, instead, threw his support behind Opiyo Wandayi, Junet Mohamed, and John Mbadi, who insisted that the bill should be passed the way it is.

“The political demagogues have had their year’s details of discussing their politics in flawless English and legal jargons on the floor and political rallies.

“It is time we take a different political path,” Dennis told a local daily.

The Senate and the National assembly are preparing to vote on the BBI report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST