Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a huge blow after a serving governor finally ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a funeral in Migori County on Tuesday, Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, said his decision to quit the Orange party is because of dictatorship.

Obado said PDP under the leadership of former South Mugirango MP, Omingo Magara, is a party that advocates for democracy and freedom of its members.

“I want to reveal to you that am the new party leader of PDP and I beg you not to leave me alone. Every time remember the “Mamlaka kwa Mwananchi” as our slogan.

“I also call on the volunteers to our party,” Obado stated.

The governor also called on the Luo voters to desist from a character of seeing anyone who is not supporting Raila Odinga as an enemy.

“This is the only region where we see a person with a different party and opinion as an enemy. I think it’s time we embrace different ideologies. Areas like Eastern region, for example, Kalonzo has a party, Ngilu has a party, Kivutha Kibwana and so on,” Obado told mourners.

Raila’s allies have already poured cold water on Obado’s defection terming it as inconsequential.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related