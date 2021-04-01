Thursday, March 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, on Thursday, joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in inspecting the city’s new projects that will transform the busy metropolis.

Uhuru and Raila made an impromptu visit to the ultra-modern Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi where the President gave Raila Odinga, a Covid -19 survivor, a chance to address Kenyans.

Taking the microphone, Raila said, “I want to thank my brother (Uhuru Kenyatta) for inviting me to his home so that I may get out of the house for Kenyans to see my face.

“For three weeks, I had been in a critical condition but today I’ve come out and I’m happy to see the amazing work that’s going on from the bus park up to here on the road. The President is doing a good job that we started back then.”

The second thing that he talked about was COVID-19 and its effects on Kenyans or rather the Kenyan economy.

“We are currently living in tough times. Lots of Kenyans are really suffering, we really empathize with those that are suffering but we value life and life comes first. We are obliged to protect the lives of Kenyans and that’s what the Government is doing,” Raila said.

Raila further said the government is doing everything possible to ensure Kenyans do not suffer due to the ongoing lockdown in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado counties.

“The Government will help those who have really suffered like those in the hospitality industry. Tutaongea hapo mbele Zaidi,” the former Premier said.

