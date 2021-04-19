Monday April 19, 2021 – Wafula Chebukati’s days as the chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are now numbered.

This is after a plot was hatched to sack him for bungling the 2017 General Election where he allegedly rigged ODM leader Raila Odinga in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This comes days after Uhuru announced vacancies in the IEBC following the resignation of four commissioners namely Roselyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and Consolata Nkatha.

According to sources, plans are underway by a section of the politicians to eject Wafula Chebukati and two other commissioners from their current positions.

A senior official of Raila Odinga’s ODM claimed that part of the electoral reforms ahead of the 2022 general elections was to see them out, hence declaring the vacancies.

The official added that the recruitment was to pave way for their exit, to avoid a vacuum at a time when the country is preparing for the referendum.

“I can say this with authority that the process of recruiting new commissioners will pave way for the sacking of the current team, and then we will get to the crux of the matter of reforming the commission,” said the official.

Sources further say that part of the scheme involved presenting a petition to Parliament citing gross misconduct by the commissioners in 2017 polls.

“We have so many grounds as a basis for their removal.”

“There is a report in Parliament by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that indicted the commissioners,” added the source.

The electoral body has for the past three years been running under the control of Chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Abdi Guliye, and Boya Molu following the resignation of their four colleagues.

