Friday, April 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has tapped former CBK Governor, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, to help him craft the Hustler Strategy ahead of the 2022 General Election, to the utter disappointment of his competitors.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto disclosed that he held talks with Ndung’u at his Karen home, Nairobi County.

Njuguna pledged to help develop the new economic model through the African Economic Research Consortium which, according to Ruto, will ensure more resources are invested in the grassroots, greater economic participation, and an expansion of the tax base.

Njuguna said that the state of the global economy demanded new thinking, bold ideas, and fresh paradigms.

“We must include more Kenyans in the growth of our country. This is why we are proposing a bottom-up approach to develop the economy.

“It is gratifying to see economic experts endorsing this approach and expressing willingness to partner with us to actualize this revolution,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

Njuguna served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya for two consecutive four-year terms, from March 2007 until March 2015.

He studied Bachelor of Economics at the University of Nairobi and did his Master’s in the same institution.

The professor is a close friend of the acclaimed economist, David Ndii, who is a champion of the hustler movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST