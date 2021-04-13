Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – The Luo Council of Elders is divided over Governor Okoth Obado’s plan to quit ODM and run for the presidency next year.

Obado recently announced that he is planning to join and take over former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara’s People’s Democratic Party.

Obado was elected for a second term on an ODM party ticket.

Early this week, a faction of the Luo Council of Elders visited Obado in his home at Rapogi village in Uriri Constituency where they indirectly supported Obado’s plans to head PDP.

The elders were led by their Chairman Nyandiko Ongadi.

Ongadi urged the Luo community to allow entry of more political parties in the Nyanza region currently dominated by ODM.

But other members of the Luo Council of Elders opposed Ongadi’s remarks.

The elders, led by their Migori County chairman John Ben Omollo and his Homa Bay counterpart Joseph Ogada Gor, argued that Obado’s decision will divide the community.

Speaking in Homa Bay town, the elders allied to a faction led by Omollo, said the Luo community should consolidate their support behind Raila Odinga’s ODM.

“We reject the statement made by the council members.

“Obado’s plans will divide the community,” Omollo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help