Saturday, April 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is reportedly angry with some of his staff in the ODM party for lying to people using his name over the 2022 General Election.

Through his Spokesman, Denis Onyango, Raila disowned the application to be the ODM flag bearer in the next year’s election.

He noted that the information about him applying for the slot was the work of “overzealous staff” in the party.

“He insists on not stating his position until after the BBI agenda is finished.”

“Some people in the party think time is running out and may have been behind the name coming up as one of the applicants,” Onyango said.

He accuses the party secretariat through the secretary-general Edwin Sifuna and the head of the National Elections Board (NEB) Catherine Mumma of being in a hurry to settle on a presidential candidate.

“PM (former Prime Minister) told Sifuna and Mumma to put out a straight statement that what they put out was erroneous.”

“That they have since established that Raila did not apply and leave it there.”

“He and Mumma thought otherwise.”

“They are in a hurry to get a candidate.”

“They think time is running out.”

“Raila thinks otherwise,” Mr. Odinga’s aide said.

Sifuna has since recanted his statement, saying the initial announcement on Mr. Odinga’s candidacy was an April 1 Fool’s Day prank made on a light note.

Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi had bought the lie that Raila would be on the ballot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

