Friday, April 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday pulled a prank on his opponents in line with April Fools day.

This is after he announced that he will be on the ballot running for the presidency in the 2022 General Elections.

Raila stated that he had submitted his application for the ODM party ticket to run for the presidency in the next year’s election.

The announcement on April 1, led a number of leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to make fun of the situation.

“This is good news, Raila will be in the race for the presidency.”

“Whoever doubted this is ignorant in Kenyan politics.”

“Now the cerelac coalition should name theirs next week, if their nanny allows,” Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is Ruto’s closest confidant, stated.

On the other hand, Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi stated that Raila’s entry into the race was expected as no one in ODM can outdo him.

“ODM deadline for those interested to be Presidential candidates on the party ticket lapses at Midnight. The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) does not need to tell you the obvious.”

“ODM will declare that X, will be the ODM Presidential Flag Bearer,” Dennis Itumbi stated.

But as turned out, it was all a prank, and that Raila never sought the ticket for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related