Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has now changed tune regarding the proposed amendments of the 2010 Constitution.

Venting on Twitter, Kibwana, who has lately been a proponent of BBI after meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said it will not be wise to effect the changes within the few months remaining before the next General Election.

He proposed that the BBI referendum be considered immediately after the 2022 general vote.

“In my considered opinion, we should postpone constitutional review until after the 2022 elections.”

“After that, we should revisit the Bomas Draft.”

“It is not judicious to handle reconstitution of IEBC, delimitation of constituencies, referendum, and a general election inside 12 months,” he said.

The governor claimed the county assemblies did not consider the views of the majority of citizens who had proposed some changes to the bill.

He stated that the approval in the county assemblies could be right but was devoid of the blessings from the public who felt their views were sidelined.

“Most “yeses” of the 47 county assemblies were qualified.”

“Where public participation took place, the citizens and their representatives recommended changes to the BBI bill.”

“Parliament seems to be grappling with the same issue,” Kibwana added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST