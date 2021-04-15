Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has downplayed the Tuesday meeting between former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, who was accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi dismissed claims that cracks had emerged in the One Kenya Alliance barely a month after it was formed following Tuesday’s meeting between Raila, Gideon, and Muhoho.

He said people should not read too much into the recent political meetings that have gathered steam ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“People have become parochial in terms of who interacts with who or not.”

“It is bordering on schizophrenia.”

“What were they saying? Perhaps they (Raila, Gideon and Muhoho) were discussing dowry…maybe their children want to get married.”

“We are pushing it too far,” Mudavadi stated.

Gideon and Muhoho’s visit to Raila’s home raised eyebrows on whether the trio was planning the 2022 presidential succession race as the season of political realignments shapes up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST