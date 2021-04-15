Thursday, April 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, are reportedly working round the clock to save their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after it emerged that the anticipated BBI referendum may not be possible in June as had earlier been expected thanks to Covid-19 which has turned everything upside down.

Proponents of BBI are now pushing for an August referendum since the Constitution cannot be amended one year to the General Election.

The BBI secretariat co-chairmen, Junet Mohamed (MP Suna East) and Dennis Waweru (former Dagoretti South MP), said they expect the Senate and National Assembly to approve the 2020 constitutional amendment bill by May when both houses would resume sittings.

“We are on track; if parliament passes the bill in May, the president will receive it and hand it to the electoral commission as required by law,” Junet said.

The BBI course faces several hurdles after eight cases that have been consolidated into one were filed to challenge its implementation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST